LVZ Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

