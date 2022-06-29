LVZ Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.89% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

