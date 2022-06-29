LVZ Inc. Buys New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

