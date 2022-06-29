LVZ Inc. Buys 60,467 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 10.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

