LVZ Inc. Buys 17,381 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 1.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,658,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,723,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

