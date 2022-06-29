LVZ Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,582 Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 2.73% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.