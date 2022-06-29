Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 29,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,212. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

