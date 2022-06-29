Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $175.88. 13,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,418. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

