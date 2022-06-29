Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average of $414.15.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

