LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Issues Earnings Results

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveOne by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
