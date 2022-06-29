Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTUM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 149,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,465. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
