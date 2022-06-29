Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 149,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,465. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.