Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LQDT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 200,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

