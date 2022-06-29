Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LGHLW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Lion Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Get Lion Financial Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.