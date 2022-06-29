Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE LEV traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.39. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$24.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

