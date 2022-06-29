Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.76. Lilium shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 2,343 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LILM. Barclays reduced their price target on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Lilium alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,159,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.