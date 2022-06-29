LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LifeSpeak from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Shares of LSPK stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.