Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.11. 8,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 696,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 167.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 162,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 88.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $13,623,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

