Lattice Token Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $561,689.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

