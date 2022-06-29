Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $17.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

SWIM stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Latham Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 399,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Latham Group by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

