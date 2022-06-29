LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 0.5%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.47 ($38.80) and last traded at €36.90 ($39.26). 298,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($39.47).

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.79.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

