Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Landec worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Landec by 209.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Landec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 26.4% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.