Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $32,183.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

