LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51,669.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $51,669.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,808.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.12 or 0.19412897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00078171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015889 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

