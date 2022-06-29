Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

LIF stock opened at C$31.01 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$28.28 and a one year high of C$51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

