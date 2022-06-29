K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KPLUY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KPLUY. Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($21.81) to €26.50 ($28.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.