Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.39 ($0.10). 21,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 240,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

