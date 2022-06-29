Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given New €4.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 260,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

