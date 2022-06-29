Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KMTUY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,970. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

