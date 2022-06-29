KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in General Motors by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 19.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.