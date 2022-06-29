KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

