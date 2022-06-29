KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

