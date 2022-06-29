KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

