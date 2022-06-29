KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

