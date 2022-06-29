KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

