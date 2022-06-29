KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

