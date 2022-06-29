KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 668 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

