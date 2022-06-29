KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 222,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

