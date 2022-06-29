Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $132,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.