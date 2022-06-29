Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 675.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.