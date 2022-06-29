KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KemPharm worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KemPharm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMPH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

