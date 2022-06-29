Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 525 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $5,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

