Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,256.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,092.98. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,291.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

