Karpas Strategies LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

