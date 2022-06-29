Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after buying an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

