Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises about 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,330,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after buying an additional 133,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

