Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

