Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

