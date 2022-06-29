Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

