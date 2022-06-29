Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

