Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.